Police rescue kidnap victim screaming from boot of a car

The police in KwaZulu Natal on Tuesday rescued a kidnap victim who was heard screaming from a vehicle that drove past them.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said police officers from Mandeni police station were at a petrol filling station in Eshowe when they heard a person screaming for help.

This was around 11.30 am on Tuesday, Gwala said.

“They realised that the screams were emanated from a vehicle that was driving past on Osborne Road in Eshowe. They immediately intercepted the vehicle with four occupants. Upon inspecting the boot of the vehicle, police found a 31-year-old man who had been severely assaulted and was bleeding.

“Upon questioning the occupants in the vehicle, they accused the victim of theft. Four suspects aged between 16 and 28 were placed under arrest for charges of kidnapping and assault. The injured man was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects are expected to appear at the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,” Gwala said.

The KwaZulu Natal police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula praised the police officers for being vigilant and for arresting the suspects.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

