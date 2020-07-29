Criminals on the loose following several attacks in Pretoria suburbs

A 52-year-old man was shot in the leg in Piering Road, Elarduspark, following an altercation with three alleged robbers earlier on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bull Security tactical unit received a call around 1.30pm about a man who was shot. Security officer Johan Liddle said they arrived on the scene within minutes.

Three suspects had allegedly followed a mother and her daughter on their way back from the shops.

“As they opened their gate and parked, a white Polo stopped behind the vehicle where two suspects got out of the car. The father came running out of the house when he heard his wife and daughter screaming for help.

“One of the suspects tried to rip his watch from his arm, but was unsuccessful,” said Liddle.

Vemru paramedics’ Casper Visser was called to the scene to stabilise the patient. A man was shot in his leg in Piering Road, Elarduspark.

“The man was shot in his upper left leg and it looks like his leg might be broken. We managed to stabilise him after which he was taken to hospital,” said Visser.

In another incident earlier on Tuesday morning, three suspects fled with about R50,000 after a robbery at Newlands Accessories at Atterbury Value.

Floor manager of Newlands Accessories Marschant de Jager said it was suspected to be “an inside job”.

“Three suspects entered the shop pretending to be customers. One of them distracted a staff member by asking her for assistance while the other suspects managed to empty both tills,” De Jager said.

“One of them went behind the counter and threatened a staff member to open the till and to keep quiet, threatening ‘otherwise I will kill you’. The third suspect walked straight to the back of the shop where the safe was situated.

“It is a free-standing safe and we do not keep keys to the safe on-site. The suspect simply picked up the safe, walked out of the shop and fled the scene with a fourth accomplice who was waiting in the parking area,” said De Jager.

“Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident, but the staff members are traumatised.” The suspects fled the scene in a silver VW Polo. Last week, a robbery took place in which personal belongings were snatched off a table at a well-known restaurant in Hazelwood. On a video made available to Rekord, the suspect was seen wearing an orange reflective jacket. He walked straight to one of the tables, snatched the customers’ cell phones from the table, ran off and got into a white getaway vehicle. The whole incident lasted a mere 22 seconds. There has been a spate of incidents in Pretoria recently, where criminals grabbed phones off restaurant tables. Fidelity ADT district manager Leon Muller said criminals were targeting unsuspecting diners who placed their cell phones on the table while enjoying a meal. “These criminals will literally walk past, grab the phone and runoff or climb into a getaway car parked nearby. We are urging diners to be aware of where they put not only cellphones but handbags, laptop bags and any other valuables while sitting in restaurants, especially, at tables on the sidewalk,” he said. “We want to encourage residents, diners and restaurant owners to alert the police or security providers in the area if they spot any suspicious-looking individuals,” he said. This article first appeared on Rekord East and was republished with permission.

