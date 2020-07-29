Police launch manhunt after eight-year-old girl allegedly abducted

Police in Letsitele outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for the half-brother of an eight-year-old girl following her disappearance on Monday afternoon, 27 July, at Zangoma village in Shipungu section.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “He was reportedly last seen on this day walking with the child and the matter was only reported to the police yesterday.

“The child, Mabareki Carlifonia Molamodi, pictured, was reportedly left with a caregiver, who is also a family member as her mother is said to be working on one of the farms in the area. The child was left by the caregiver for a few minutes when she allegedly went to fetch water to bath her, but when she returned, the child was nowhere to be found.”

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the child was seen in the company of her half-brother Fanuel Makhubele, walking to a shop in the area, Mojapelo added.

“He later reportedly told some community members that the child was abducted by unknown men travelling in a Toyota Quantum.

“Fanuel Makhubele is now being sought by the police to come and shed more light on the whereabouts of the child. Both his cellphones have since been off,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has directed the district commissioner to urgently establish a task team and conduct an intense search operation.

“As we continue fighting crimes perpetrated against women and children, an incident like this requires a speedy reaction from everyone. I, therefore, call on community members to assist the police in this search operation,” said Ledwaba .

Anyone with information about Fanuel Makhubele and, or the eight-year-old child is urgently requested to contact Colonel Cecil Machimani on 082 451 7181 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

