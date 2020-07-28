Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly shooting his estranged wife at funeral

A 55-year-old man has appeared in the Kwanobuhle Magistrate’s Court after he allegedly shot his estranged wife while she was attending a funeral in Matanzima Cemetery in the Eastern Cape.

According to police, it is alleged that at about 10:00 on Sunday, the victim was at the cemetery when she was approached by Xolani Mkayi, who fired a shot and wounded her.

“The victim was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment, but later succumbed to her injuries”, police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.

The victim was identified as Phumeza Pepeta by the Herald Live.

Mkayi was arrested and his firearm was seized on Sunday. It was being sent to ballistics for analysis.

On Tuesday, Mkayi made his first court appearance on a charge of murder.

“The matter was postponed to 4 August for formal bail application,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

According to Herald Live, Pepeta was a Nelson Mandela Chamber of Business top 40 under-40 achiever in 2014.

“Fighting the scourge of gender based violence must never stop until those responsible for the innocent attacks on vulnerable women and children are arrested and sent to prison,” said Swart.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.