Bloem tuckshop owner who allegedly conspired to kill two people, shot dead

A man who had a pending case of conspiracy to kill his former landlord and the landlord’s son, was shot and killed on Monday.

The incident happened at Ssajol Khan’s tuck shop in Phase 6, Bloemfontein, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Makhele said officers were called to the scene on Monday at around 16:00 and on arrival, they found Khan, 36, shot inside his shop by an unknown assailant.

Khan was rushed to hospital and was declared dead on arrival, Makhele said, adding motive for the attack was unknown.

“The deceased has a pending case of conspiracy to commit murder against his previous landlord and son, where it is alleged that he hired an assassin to murder the two,” he said.

“His plot was halted after the police became [aware] of his plans and he was arrested. He was released on bail and the case was postponed for further investigations on 2 July 2020.

“He had another pending case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Makhele said.

No arrests had been made and anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Mokgobo from Bloemspruit Detectives at 082 465 5884 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively send information via My SAPS App.

