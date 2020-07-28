Husband, brother and friend arrested in connection with wife’s murder

A Free State man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife by stabbing and strangling her, local police said on Tuesday.

The man’s brother and a friend were also arrested for providing assistance in carrying out the crime, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Kopano Tjobo, 41, his brother Tshukudiso, 34 ,and a friend, Thapelo Monnane, will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.

According to Makhele, a police investigation revealed the brothers had planned the murder.

Tjobo had initially told police officers that he was suspicious when his wife, Sefora, left a note to say she was going to meet a person near Dinaweng on the outskirts of Bloemfontein.

His wife’s phone was apparently left next to the note.

Tjobo further alleged that, when he went to look for his wife on 4 July, he found her body next to Dewetsdorp Road, and then alerted the police.

But Makhele said an investigation revealed the “letter which was supposedly written by the deceased was drafted by the brother to distort the investigation”.

“It was later discovered that the deceased was lured out of the house by her husband, making sure that neighbours saw her walking out alone, so that her disappearance will not be linked to him,” Makhele said.

“He then followed her to a place in Dinaweng, where they were to meet to do a ritual. Once there, the husband allegedly stabbed and strangled her while the brother was holding her”.

Makhele also added that, after the two dropped the body, they went to the friend, who helped cover their tracks.

The three were arrested and made their first appearance on 20 July, he said.

