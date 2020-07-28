Three arrested as R1.4 million diesel ‘stolen from Transnet’ recovered

Three people between the ages of 28 and 43 are expected to appear in the Vosman Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday for the alleged possession of suspected stolen diesel.

According to police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, they were arrested on Monday during a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation.

“Information surfaced that the suspects were allegedly in possession of stolen diesel in Witbank. The diesel was allegedly stolen from Transnet pipelines in Mpumalanga as well as in the Free State.”

The team proceeded to the suspects’ address and found two trucks full of diesel worth an estimated R1.4 million, as well as a generator.

“Further investigations also revealed an empty fuel tanker as well as a number of diesel-laden containers. Investigations continue and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” Sekgotodi said.

