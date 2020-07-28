Crime 28.7.2020 11:43 am

Eskom to act against ‘drunk’ employee after car accident

News24 Wire
Pylons at Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power plant on August 24, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa. Koeberg is the only commercial nuclear power station in Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht)

Eskom has urged members of the public to report any of its employees should they be found to be acting against the rule of law.

Eskom in Gauteng on Tuesday said it would institute an internal disciplinary process against an employee who was involved in an accident while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

According to the power utility, a video clip of the incident was circulating on social media.

In the clip, the employee, who was using an Eskom vehicle, is seen battling to stand after being involved in a car accident with a third party.

“We are grateful that there were no injuries in this incident. Furthermore, the law enforcement agencies are handling the matter in line with the road regulations,” Eskom said in a statement.

Motlhabane Ramashi, senior manager for maintenance and operations in Eskom’s Gauteng operating unit, said: “Eskom has policies and rules that advocate being sober while at work and we stand against drunken driving.

‘Danger and risks’

“One of our Life-saving Rules is ‘be sober’. Given the possible danger and risks associated with the nature of our business, we uphold this rule.

“We therefore regret the risks the behaviour of our employee may have subjected other road users and pedestrians to. The conduct of the employee has a serious reputational damage to the organisation and we do not take it lightly,” said Ramashi.

“We can assure the public and our customers that while the police are dealing with the matter, we will also be taking corrective measures to ensure that such behaviour does not repeat itself.”

Eskom has urged members of the public to report any of its employees should they be found to be acting against the rule of law. Such incidents may be reported anonymously by calling the toll free Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22.

