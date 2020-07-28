Crime 28.7.2020 09:48 am

Police search for elderly couple and daughter abducted from Northern Cape farm

Citizen reporter
File image

Police in the Northern Cape have begun an “intensive search” after an elderly couple and their daughter were abducted from a farm in the province.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier M Ramatseba said according to reports, an 83-year-old man, his 79-year-old wife and their daughter, aged 50, were attacked at their farmhouse in Hartswater.

Netwerk24 reported that guests arrived at the couple’s home on Monday afternoon, only to find it deserted, ransacked and bloodstained.

Danie Brand, 83, and his wife, Breggie, 73, as well as their daughter, Elzabie, 54, who visited her parents at the weekend, are reportedly missing, along with their vehicles.

“Their two cars, a Nissan Micra and Silver Mazda CX 5, with registration numbers YMY 664 GP were reportedly stolen by unknown attackers. The Nissan Micra was abandoned by the suspects at Majaneng village, Taung in the North West province.

“The couple and their daughter were reportedly abducted and they are still missing.

“Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Constable Mangate of the Trio Crime Task Team at 060 963 6397.

“Every information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” Ramatseba said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

