Cops seize 246 boxes of liquor, illicit cigarettes and arrest seven

Police in Limpopo have seized 246 boxes of various assortments of liquor, illicit cigarettes, confiscated one Toyota Corolla and arrested seven suspects for contravening the Disaster Management Act and the Immigration Act.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said this followed operations conducted by the highway patrol task team.

Ngoepe said the suspects are aged between 24 and 45 and were arrested during operations conducted from Sunday until Tuesday morning, in and around Polokwane and along the N1 north road.

“The team received information about someone selling illicit cigarettes within the CBD and they reacted swiftly.

“On arrival, a 45-year-old man was found in possession of nine cartons of illicit cigarettes. He was arrested for selling and possession of illicit cigarettes, contravention of the Disaster Management Act and for Immigration Act as he failed to produce relevant documents to be in the country.

“The additional six suspects aged between 24 and 45 were arrested when the operation unfolded along the N1 road. A Toyota Corolla with six occupants inside was pulled off the road and searched. Subsequently, a load of liquor and illicit cigarettes were discovered. These suspects were immediately arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes, contravention of the Disaster Management Act and for the Immigration Act as they also failed to produce the relevant documents to be in the country,” Ngoepe said.

He added that the suspects will soon appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba applauded the highway patrol task team for their continuous efforts in the fight against all categories of crimes across the province.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.