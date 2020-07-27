Prasa officials found with agency’s assets worth R2m appear in court – NPA

An official and a former employee of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) made their first appearance in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Pontsho Richard Moyo, 35, a manager and former employee Edgar Paul Gumede, 45, have been charged with the theft of property belonging to the agency.

“The accused are charged with an offence that is viewed as a direct attack on both the economy of the country as well as citizens who are dependent on rail transport as a cheaper mode of transport,” Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonodwane said in a statement on Monday.

“The NPA remains committed in the fight against the scourge of infrastructure theft and will now start preparing to present a formidable case in court,” she added.

This after the discovery of Prasa assets worth an estimated R2 million at Gumede’s business premises on Friday.

Further investigations resulted in the arrest of Moyo.

In a statement on Sunday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest of the two suspects.

He said:It is promising to see Prasa’s commitment to rid itself of corrupt officials who work to collapse this important agency. I reiterate that those who get arrested must be charged, convicted and receive the highest sentence.

The case has been postponed to 3 August for a formal bail hearing and further investigations.

The accused will remain in custody.

