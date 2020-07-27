Crime 27.7.2020 10:18 am

Suspect nabbed at border post allegedly smuggling explosives using undertaker’s vehicle

Citizen reporter
Suspect nabbed at border post allegedly smuggling explosives using undertaker’s vehicle

Image: iStock.

Police say a 30-year-old foreign national was arrested after 306 units of blasting cartridges and four rims of detonating cord estimated at R700,800 were found in a trailer he was towing with the undertaker.

The police arrested a 30-year-old suspect at the Beitbridge Border post who was allegedly attempting to smuggle explosives into the country using a funeral undertaker’s vehicle.

The spokesperson of the police in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said this arrest comes a week after two suspects were arrested at the same border post for smuggling illicit cigarettes hidden in a petrol tanker.

Mojapelo said the suspect who was attempting to allegedly smuggle explosives into South Africa was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

“Members were again busy with their routine duties at the border post when a vehicle branded with the name of a funeral parlour from Johannesburg in Gauteng province, approached towing a trailer. The vehicle was searched together with its trailer and the police found 306 units of blasting cartridges and four rims of detonating cord estimated at R700,800. The explosives were hidden in the trailer. The lone driver was immediately arrested.

The commissioner of the police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the police for their continued “vigilance and dedication in arresting the smugglers”.

“The suspect, who is a foreign national, will appear in Musina Magistrate’s court soon on a charge of smuggling and possession of explosives,” Mojapelo said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
KZN cops arrest man towing vehicle containing illicit cigarettes 24.7.2020
Two trucks intercepted at border post attempting to smuggle R2m worth of illicit goods 23.7.2020
Limpopo EFF councillor nabbed for possession of illicit cigarettes granted bail 21.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities

horse news Vodacom Durban July live stream: Catch all the action here

Breaking News WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’

Crime Pirates of the Covidian: Criminals ransack six yachts in Knysna

South African Sport ‘Cancer’ in SA sport has been exposed by BLM – Nathi Mthethwa


today in print

Read Today's edition