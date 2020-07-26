Crime 26.7.2020 06:20 pm

Three Cape Town officers arrested for alleged house robbery

News24 Wire
Three Cape Town officers arrested for alleged house robbery

The police deployed 24,000 officers on the first day of the national lockdown. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks / GroundUp

The officers are expected to make their first appearance in court on Monday.

Three Cape Town law enforcement officers were arrested on Saturday following an alleged house robbery, where the officers used their credentials to gain entry to the house.

According to police, the three officers approached the house in Dalebrook Road, Kalk Bay, on Thursday evening around 23:00.

They allegedly used their credentials as law enforcement officers to get into the house under the premise that they wanted to question the homeowner.

“They searched the complainant’s house and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then drove the complainant to Nyanga, where he was forced to withdraw a further amount of cash,” police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

“The complainant was given his car keys and released to return home.”

Rwexana said a case of house robbery was registered at the Muizenberg police station.

The investigation then led police to the Beacon Valley law enforcement depot, where the three officers, aged between 33 and 36, were arrested.

“The law enforcement vehicle, which was allegedly used in the house robbery, was also confiscated.”

The City’s acting executive director for safety and security, Wayne Le Roux, told News24 that the three officers have been provisionally suspended after allegations of their involvement in the house robbery came to light.

“The Safety and Security Directorate acted as soon as it was informed of the alleged incident,” Le Roux said.

“We view the matter in a very serious light and are cooperating with the South African Police Service in its investigation.”

The officers are expected to make their first appearance in court on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Two men sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder of police officer 14.6.2020
Police condemn killing of 13-year-old suffocated and shot during house robbery 20.5.2020
Naked man admitted for mental observation after bizarre 18-hour stand-off with police 22.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities

horse news Vodacom Durban July live stream: Catch all the action here

Breaking News WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’

Crime Pirates of the Covidian: Criminals ransack six yachts in Knysna

South African Sport ‘Cancer’ in SA sport has been exposed by BLM – Nathi Mthethwa


today in print

Read Today's edition