Cops confiscate illegally mined chrome, excavator worth over R2m

A Hawks operation has seen police officers seize chrome stockpiles and an excavator totalling more than R2-million in Limpopo, a spokesperson said.

The operation at the Modikwa Mine in Burgersfort on Friday was in response to the “ongoing scourge of illegal mining in the province”, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke.

The multi-disciplinary operation included officers from the Public Order Police Unit, Local Criminal Record Centre, the K9 Unit, National Intervention Unit, Department of Mineral Resources and Modikwa Mine Security.

“[Officers] managed to seize 25 chrome stockpiles and an excavator with a total estimated value of over R2-million,” Maluleke said.

Friday’s operation follows one earlier in the year in which eight suspects were arrested for illegal mining in the villages Hlaneki, Mavalani and Mapuve and gold bearing material worth R1 million was confiscated.

Six of the eight accused are out on bail. The other two, who are Mozambican nationals, are still in custody.

They are expected to appear in court again on Monday.

“More high intensity operations to address illegal mining activities in the province are still in the pipeline and no stone will be left unturned to arrest and convict those who are continuously perpetuating these illegal activities,” Maluleke added.

