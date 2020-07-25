CT police arrest two men for possession of khat, cigarettes worth almost R2m

The Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the arrest of two men for being in possession of khat and illicit cigarettes worth nearly R2-million on Friday afternoon, 24 July.

In a statement, the police said the suspects were also in contravention of the Disaster Management Act due to the ban on sales of cigarettes and tobacco products.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said while investigating an unscheduled stop by his truck in Arcadia Road in Joostenbergvlakte, Cape Town, the truck owner spotted three suspects in a VW Caddy offloading boxes from the truck.

“The suspects fled on foot upon his arrival. SAPS were notified and a search of the truck and the VW Caddy were conducted.”

Rwexana said the police seized 298 bundles of khat valued at R17,880 and 32,000 packets of cigarettes valued at R1,92-million.

“The truck driver, a 36-year-old man was arrested.

“While still on the scene, a 54-year-old suspect was stopped by police, and further investigation led to his arrest as he was implicated in the crime.”

Rwexana further said that both suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, 27 July 2020.

Meanwhile, the two suspects were arrested on Monday attempting to smuggle more than R6-million worth of illicit cigarettes at Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo.

The suspects, Johannes Chinyai, 36, and Sivelukuthula Ndlovu, 44, appeared in Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody until 28 July 2020 for further police investigations.

READ NEXT: Millions of cigarettes and hundreds of thousands of litres of booze in police custody

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.