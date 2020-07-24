Crime 24.7.2020 09:48 pm

SANDF not immune to gender-based violence, says Mapisa-Nqakula

News24 Wire
SANDF not immune to gender-based violence, says Mapisa-Nqakula

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula during the swearing in of the new Presidential Cabinet at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, 30 May 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Despite the constraints on its finances, Mapisa-Nqakula said the armed forces have been in the eye of the Covid-19 storm.

A high-level ministerial task team investigating the legal frameworks around sexual abuse and exploitation by members of the armed forces is expected by the end of the year.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said during her adjusted budget speech in the National Assembly on Thursday the country continued to be ravaged by gender-based violence.

“I have consistently condemned the prevalence of sexual abuse and exploitation amongst members of the SANDF deployed in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Unfortunately, these cases are not confined to members of the SANDF deployed externally. The SANDF is not immune to this scourge,” she added.

In November 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula appointed a ministerial task team to investigate the legal frameworks in place, the processes in reporting and managing cases as well as the sentences meted out in finalised cases.

Effort

“This is in an effort to develop a comprehensive response for the SANDF to protect all its members, as well as civilians in deployment areas, against such incidents.

“The team is busy finalising its report and recommendations, and putting transitional arrangements in place to take specific cases forward and to protect the victims which came forward and entrusted them with their cases,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula again hammered on the SA National Defence Force’s financial constraints.

“As the budget continues to decline, we are forced to scale down on our capabilities. We have, for instance, over the years indicated that for effective border safeguarding, we need at least 22 companies, but we have 15, and will not have that in the foreseeable future given the continued budget decline.

“This continued situation is directly affected by the cost of employees and the reality of the budget deficit we are operating under.”

Despite the constraints on its finances, Mapisa-Nqakula said the armed forces have been in the eye of the Covid-19 storm.

“We have the provided health professionals across the spectrum in all the provinces, drawn from the regulars, reserve forces and volunteers. The healthcare professionals provide services to our own members and the health department.

“[This is done] through primary healthcare teams for screening, testing and tracing purposes across the country; mass quarantine sites in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo [and] decontamination teams,” she added, saying a team of military health professionals had been deployed to the Eastern Cape.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Defence minister and husband recover from Covid-19 17.7.2020
Police clarify that officers arrested in Zuurbekom hostage drama were not on duty 11.7.2020
Don’t get involved in Mozambique, Isis warns SA 7.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’

Crime Pirates of the Covidian: Criminals ransack six yachts in Knysna

South African Sport ‘Cancer’ in SA sport has been exposed by BLM – Nathi Mthethwa

World Bill Gates denies conspiracy theories he created virus outbreak

Business News Ramaphosa guns for Covid-19 crooks


today in print

Read Today's edition