63 of 69 prisoners rearrested following Malmesbury ‘prison break’

The centre is currently under lockdown in order to ensure stability, said Klaas. 

The Department of Correctional Services has rearrested 63 of 69 prisoners who escaped from Malmesbury Remand Detention Facility on Friday.

According to Western Cape regional commissioner Delekile Klaas, the incident happened when officials were providing exercise to inmates. The centre had 451 offenders and 20 officials on duty at the time.

“The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three officials in a cell and opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof. During the incident, nine officials sustained minor injuries and bruises.The centre is currently under lockdown in order to ensure stability

“Furthermore, some of the problematic inmates have been transferred out of the facility to maximum facilities in the region.”

“I would like to congratulate DCS officials, the South African Police Service and the local armed response for their swift response in ensuring that the majority of the escapees were arrested.

“We want to assure communities that we will do everything in our power to apprehend the remaining escapees, and would not do anything to put communities at risk.”

