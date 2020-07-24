WATCH: Two robbers snatch woman’s handbag in Pinetown

A woman was accosted by two criminals and her handbag was stolen around 7am on Friday in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.

ProAct Neighbourhood Watch’s Andreas Mathios said the robbery was caught on his CCTV camera.

“The modus operandi is to pick soft targets. They will walk past you, acting as if nothing is wrong.

“You carry on walking and, a lot of the time, the targets are listening to music and don’t hear that somebody is sneaking up on them. That’s when they strike,” said Mathios.

In the video, the woman is seen walking towards Willow Crescent when the two men, one in a white hoodie and another in a black T-shirt, run towards her.

The man in the hoodie steals her bag while the man in the T-shirt keeps a lookout and begins to move away from the scene.

Once the man in the hoodie has the bag in his possession, the two men flee from the scene.

“It is rife in Old Main Road, Cheriton Road and Bamboo Lane and it is now starting to spill into Leeds Crescent,” said Mathios.

“It has happened on a couple of occasions in the past where learners from local schools, who use the back thoroughfare, were targeted by criminals.”

Mathios said the local neighbourhood watch launched a search for the victim as well as the two suspects, but they were unable to locate them.

“If you are walking on the roads, do not walk with your electronic devices exposed,” he said.

This article first appeared on Highway Mail and was republished with permission.

