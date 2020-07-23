Foreign military uniform, guns recovered in house of alleged kidnapping syndicate in Joburg

In an intelligence-driven raid, members of various units of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) swooped in on an alleged kidnapping syndicate at a house in Kliprivier, Johannesburg, today.

The SAPS Intelligence team was following leads on the kidnapping of an Indian National earlier who was kidnapped earlier this month. This intelligence led officials to the Klipriveir house where a total of five men, two of which are of foreign nationality, were arrested, said the SAPS in a statement.

Three of the suspects are likely to be charged with kidnapping, while the other two, possibly for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Foreign military uniform, several firearms including rifles and pistols, some of which were buried in the garden on the same property, were recovered.

Some of the long guns included two AK 47 rifles, one uzzi submachine gun, and two pump action shot guns.

The owner of the house is currently on the run and the kidnapped victim has not yet been found.

“This is great work,” said National Commissioner of the SAPS General Sitole.

“We must continue with our efforts to trace and arrest the owner of the house and anybody else linked to this group, but more importantly we must find and reunite the kidnapped victim safely with his family.

“In the meantime, we are also investigating the possibility that this group may also be linked to Melville drive-by shooting on New Years Day this year,” said Sitole.

Anyone with more information on this matter is encouraged to contact the SAPS on the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Information may also be communicated via the MySAPSApp.

