Crime 23.7.2020 01:37 pm

Cops launch manhunt after taxi drivers shot and killed in Marabastad, Pretoria

Citizen reporter
Taxis parked outside Bree Taxi rank in Johannesburg, 22 June 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda. (This picture is used for illustrative purposes only.)

Police say two other taxi drivers were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds following the incident that took place at around 5am on Thursday.

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects after two taxi drivers were fatally shot at a taxi rank in Marabastad, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo said two other taxi drivers were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place in Marabastad Taxi Rank on Thursday at approximately 5am, Masondo said.

“It is alleged that the four victims, who are taxi drivers, were sitting inside a minibus taxi when unknown suspects fired shots at them.

“The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage. Two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder have been opened for investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in arresting the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via My SAPS App,” Masondo said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

