Man sentenced to life for raping Mpumalanga elderly woman twice

A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to life behind bars for raping an 82-year-old woman at knifepoint on two separate occasions near Hazyview, Mpumalanga, in 2017.

The sentence was handed down by the Mhala Regional Court in Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.

The court heard that Regiment Maluleke attacked the pensioner on two separate occasions. He broke into her house while she was asleep and on both occasions, severely assaulted and raped her.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the woman was reluctant to report the first case; however, after the second assault, she alerted her neighbours.

“The matter was then brought to the attention of the police who opened two cases of rape. They managed to trace Maluleke and arrested him for the crimes. On 12 February, Maluleke was convicted of his crimes, hence his sentencing [on Tuesday],” Hlathi said.

Maluleke was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be entered into the register of sexual offenders.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.