Two joggers discover body on gravel road during morning run

Molefe Seeletsa
Reaction Officers and Medics on the scene. Image: Twitter / @_ArriveAlive

While on their morning run, two joggers discovered the body of an unidentified man in Oakford, Verulam on Thursday.

It is alleged that the joggers made the discovery on a gravel road off Oakford Priory Street.

“They flagged down a passing vehicle that assisted them in contacting Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) and reported their findings,” Arrive Alive said in a statement.

Upon arrival at the scene, RUSA’s paramedics said blood was seen coming from the body’s head.

“Reaction Officers and Medics were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7am and on arrival found the body of a man who appears to be in his early twenties.

“He was bleeding from an injury to the back of his head. He showed no signs of life and was declared deceased.”

The motive for the murder remains unknown at this stage.

Meanwhile, the six men accused of murdering KwaZulu-Natal teenager Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu for allegedly stealing alcohol during lockdown have been denied bail, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said: “The accused in the Andile Mbuthu murder matter appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today for judgment in their bail application. The court refused bail for all the accused.”

The matter was postponed to 17 August for further investigation.

Mbuthu was allegedly kidnapped and dumped in a river near Hambanathi, Tongaat, north of Durban.

His body was found on Friday, 8 May, in a bag filled with bricks, which was dumped in the Wewe River on the outskirts of the Tongaat area.

The crime is alleged to have taken place at the well-known Magagula Lounge in Hambanathi.

