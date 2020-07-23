Two trucks intercepted at border post attempting to smuggle R2m worth of illicit goods

Police deployed at the Groblersbridge Border post outside Lephalale, Limpopo, on Tuesday intercepted two trucks attempting to smuggle R2 million worth of illicit goods into South Africa.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said two suspects were arrested.

“The customs and border police officials intercepted two trucks attempting to cross from Botswana into South Africa, carrying loads of copper. The trucks were diverted to a searching bay where a thorough inspection of the consignments was conducted. Upon inspecting the cargo, boxes containing creams and cigarettes, covered with the tarpaulins, were discovered,” Mojapelo said.

He said police confiscated the following items:

32,400 tubes of Movite and Lemonvite creams

120,000 Tablets of Super Apeti (Cyproheptadine)

1,500 cartons of ‘Wish’ cigarettes

“The total value of these items is estimated to be worth R2,661,742.00,” Mojapelo said.

The two suspects, aged 37 and 46, are expected to appear before the Phalala Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of smuggling illicit cigarettes and Contravention of Medicine and Related substance control Act.

Meanwhile, the two suspects who were arrested on Monday attempting to smuggle more than R6 million worth of illicit cigarettes at Beitbridge Border Post, Johannes Chinyai aged 36 and Sivelukuthula Ndlovu aged 44, appeared in Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody until 28 July 2020 for further police investigations, Mojapelo said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

