Crime 22.7.2020 06:19 pm

Andile ‘Bobo’ Mbuthu murder: Six accused denied bail – NPA

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

Mbuthu was allegedly kidnapped and dumped in a river near Hambanathi, Tongaat, north of Durban.

Six men accused of murdering KwaZulu-Natal teenager Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu for allegedly stealing alcohol during lockdown have been denied bail, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

“The accused in the Andile Mbuthu murder matter appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today for judgment in their bail application. The court refused bail for all the accused,” NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

The matter was postponed to 17 August for further investigation.

Logistical delays due to Covid-19 have plagued the case for months after the accused could not attend court due to Level 4 and 5 lockdown restrictions.

The accused were prevented from travelling to court during the higher lockdown levels.

A previous sitting then did not take place after officials at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court contracted Covid-19, resulting in the building being shut down for deep cleaning.

News24 reported that Mbuthu’s remains were found on Friday, 8 May, in a bag filled with bricks, which was dumped in the Wewe River on the outskirts of the Tongaat area.

The crime is alleged to have taken place at the well-known Magagula Lounge in Hambanathi and stemmed from accusations of alcohol theft.

