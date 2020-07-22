Masked armed robbers hit two stores in Cape Town shopping mall

A gang of armed robbers, who wore face masks and hats, targeted two stores in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape police said the five men entered stores situated opposite each other and helped themselves to cellphones and laptops.

They fled the scene in a red Kia sedan and a white light delivery vehicle, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“All leads are being pursued to bring those responsible to book.”

Security camera footage of the incident, circulating on social media, shows the men storming into a Vodacom store at 09:53. Some customers drop to the floor behind a desk while the staff put up their hands. The robbers can be seen stuffing items into carrier bags. One of them hovers near the entrance with his hand in a sling bag, presumably hiding a firearm.

An unidentified shopper took footage of the robbers leaving a cellphone store with bags of merchandise.

News24 reached out to the the shopping centre for comment, and it will be added once it is received.

