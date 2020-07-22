Crime 22.7.2020 03:04 pm

WATCH: Tygervalley Vodacom store robbed

In the footage, shoppers are forced to lie flat on the ground while the armed men raid the store.

Footage of a Vodacom store inside the Tygervalley Shopping Centre being robbed has surfaced showing armed men forcing customers and a security guard to lie flat on the ground.

Police responded to the scene, confirming that the suspects fled with goods. The robbery happened around 11am on Wednesday morning with the culprits caught on camera.

Police say armed men wearing masks entered the two adjacent Vodacom stores around 11am only to flee with Wi-Fi routers, cellphones and laptops.

