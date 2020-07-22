WATCH: Tygervalley Vodacom store robbed

Footage of a Vodacom store inside the Tygervalley Shopping Centre being robbed has surfaced showing armed men forcing customers and a security guard to lie flat on the ground.

Police responded to the scene, confirming that the suspects fled with goods. The robbery happened around 11am on Wednesday morning with the culprits caught on camera.

In the footage, shoppers are forced to lie flat on the ground while the armed men raided the store.

ARMED ROBBERY : VODACOM STORE. TYGERVALLEY. CPT. WC pic.twitter.com/njEws79X2L — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) July 22, 2020

Police say armed men wearing masks entered the two adjacent Vodacom stores around 11am only to flee with Wi-Fi routers, cellphones and laptops.

the Vodacom store at Tygervalley Mall were robbed by five aggressive armed males about an hour ago. So we are NOT allowing selfies or any other pictures of our Cellucity stores #SAPS pic.twitter.com/Tp3KjUMFk6 — Sean Joffe (@seanjoffe) July 22, 2020

