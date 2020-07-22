Crime 22.7.2020 11:15 am

Four men arrested for robbery at local business following tip-off

Marizka Coetzer
A alleged robber pretending to be a suspect, arrested after fleeing the scene. Photo: supplied.

Three suspects were arrested following a high-speed chase while the fourth suspect was apprehended at a nearby takeaway shop.

The police and members of a local security company worked together last Friday to arrest four suspects who had robbed a local business in Centurion, Gauteng.

Monitor Net reaction officers and Lyttelton police were deployed to a hiking shop in Lyttelton at around 4pm after police received a tip-off of a robbery in progress.

“A member of the community phoned 10111 to report the incident,” said Monitor Net spokesperson JP le Roux.

The four alleged robbers all fled the scene, one on foot and the other three in a getaway vehicle. All four of the men were arrested later that afternoon.

One alleged robber was arrested shortly after he fled the scene, while the others were arrested 15 kilometres from the scene of the robbery.

Photo: Supplied

Le Roux said the suspect who fled on foot was arrested nearby when an alert reaction officer spotted him inside a takeaway shop, pretending to be a customer.

The other alleged robbers’ getaway vehicle was spotted by a police helicopter which alerted ground units. The three suspects were arrested on the R21, following a high-speed chase.

Le Roux praised the outstanding teamwork of the SAPS, Monitor Net and community members.

“It led to this successful conclusion,” he said.

“The community members who selflessly participated in this action-filled incident are the real heroes, immediately reporting the incident and keeping authorities informed.

“We salute you, and appreciate you for supporting us in the fight against crime.”

This article first appeared on Rekord East and was republished with permission.

