17 bikers allegedly set North West govt offices alight, get arrested

Seventeen bikers were arrested after they allegedly stormed a government building in Mahikeng in the North West and set two offices alight.

According to police, the bikers forcefully gained entry to the main offices of the North West department of economic development, environment conservation and tourism building on Monday morning and claimed they were owed for work they had done.

The group went to the office of the head of department, Lufuno Tshikovhi, and his personal assistant.

“It is alleged that the bikers went to Tshikovhi’s office and demanded to see him. They apparently demanded payment for services they rendered to the department.

“According to reports, the bikers started fire in the offices upon realising that they would not be able to see Tshikovhi. Investigations into the matter are continuing,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

A case of arson is under investigation.

Department spokesperson Dumisa Seshabela confirmed the incident.

Seshabela said staff members were evacuated and no one was hurt.

“The police and fire brigades were deployed to the scene. MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi has urged the police to bring the perpetrators to book. At the moment, we don’t know the reason behind the arson. Government has good systems to deal with complaints of tenders,” Seshabela said.

Seshabela added that people who claimed the department owed them payment should report it to the police or use legal options available to them, instead of attacking government buildings.

According to the supply chain team, the department doesn’t owe anyone, Seshabala said, adding that an internal investigation was launched.

