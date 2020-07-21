Two suspects nabbed at Beitbridge border post for allegedly smuggling cigarettes

Police in Limpopo have arrested two suspects at the Beitbridge border post for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth nearly R7 million.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two suspects, aged 36 and 44, were arrested on Monday.

Mojapelo said the cigarettes were worth R6,993,579.

“Members were busy with their routine duties at the border post when they stopped a suspicious petrol tanker which was sealed at the top.

“Five hundred and twenty-three master boxes containing thousands of cartons of illicit cigarettes were found hidden in a specially made compartment in the tanker,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the police and all other role players for their alertness and dedication in finding these illicit cigarettes and arresting the suspects.

The suspects, both foreign nationals, are expected to appear in Musina magistrate court tomorrow, Wednesday 22 July, said Mojapelo.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.