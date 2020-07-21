Crime 21.7.2020 11:07 am

Two suspects nabbed at Beitbridge border post for allegedly smuggling cigarettes

Citizen reporter
Police at the Beitbridge border post found 523 boxes containing thousands of cartons of illicit cigarettes hidden in a specially made compartment in a petrol tanker. Picture: Limpopo SAPS.

Police say boxes containing thousands of cartons of cigarettes were hidden in a petrol tanker and that the two suspects, both foreign nationals, will appear in court on Wednesday.

Police in Limpopo have arrested two suspects at the Beitbridge border post for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes worth nearly R7 million.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the two suspects, aged 36 and 44, were arrested on Monday.

Mojapelo said the cigarettes were worth R6,993,579.

“Members were busy with their routine duties at the border post when they stopped a suspicious petrol tanker which was sealed at the top.

“Five hundred and twenty-three master boxes containing thousands of cartons of illicit cigarettes were found hidden in a specially made compartment in the tanker,” Mojapelo said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the police and all other role players for their alertness and dedication in finding these illicit cigarettes and arresting the suspects.

The suspects, both foreign nationals, are expected to appear in Musina magistrate court tomorrow, Wednesday 22 July, said Mojapelo.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

