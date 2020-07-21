Teen girl raped while waiting for transport, suspect arrested

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped on Monday morning in Port Elizabeth while she was waiting for her transport.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident allegedly took place at around 6.50am while the teenager was waiting for her transport on Seaview Road in Chelsea.

The suspect had allegedly approached the teenager and requested that she walk with him and she refused and that is when he allegedly grabbed her by the arm, dragged her to a nearby bush and allegedly raped her.

“The suspect also took her cellphone and left.

“The victim managed to go home and report the incident. The private security company immediately patrolled the vicinity in search of the suspect. The suspect, 29, was found on the N2 freeway near Baywest. The stolen cellphone was found in his possession. He was arrested and detained on a charge of rape and robbery.

“He is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 22 July 2020,” Naidu said.

Naidu said the arrest of the suspect was a result of “excellent” collaborative work between a private security company, neighbourhood watch and police.

The Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Major General Thembisile Patekile commended the efforts of the security company and the Neighbourhood Watch who mobilised immediately in search of the suspect.

“Partnership between the police and the public must be supported and strengthened by all members of the community. It is through this active partnership that we will be able to work together to reduce and combat crime within the communities we serve,” Patekile said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

