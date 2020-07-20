Dobsonville residents demand arrests after rape of grandmother and granddaughter

Residents of Dobsonville, Soweto, took to the streets on Monday, demanding the arrest of suspects who raped and killed a grandmother and also raped her granddaughter.

The incident took place on Friday at the victims’ home.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protesters had blocked the busy Elias Motsoaledi Road in the area.

Minnaar said JMPD officers were monitoring the situation and that no one had been arrested.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they are investigating a case of murder and two others of rape.

Peters has appealed to anyone with information to come forward and assist the police in apprehending the suspects.

“It is alleged that on 17 July, unknown suspects gained access to a house in Dzana Street, Dobsonville, after breaking the burglar bar and entered through the sliding door.

“One suspect who was allegedly armed with a weapon then raped the 21-year-old victim while the second suspect raped and severely assaulted the 61-year-old grandmother in a separate bedroom.

“The grandmother who was severely injured, was rushed to nearby Tshepo-Themba Clinic where she was declared dead on arrival,” Peters said.

Peters said a team of investigators, led by detectives from the specialised Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), have been urged to work around the clock and to make use of every available resource to ensure that the suspects are found and brought to book.

Peters said they have not made any arrests.

Gauteng acting provincial commissioner Major General Johan Ndlovu has ordered the “urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards finding the suspects”.

