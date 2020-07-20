Dr Dulcy’s office in Meadowlands robbed by three men

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe’s place of practice in Meadowlands, Gauteng, was robbed by three men on Monday, 20 July, as patients made way to the place for consultations, including Covid-19 testing.

In a Facebook post, Dr Dulcy said that one of her patients was assaulted and held up while the robbers stole cash and a car, which they thought to be hers.

Dr Dulcy is a regular contributing columnist for The Citizen.

“They stole the police car which one patient came in with. It’s a VW polo like mine. They thought it’s my car. Someone told them what time I usually come here.

“They beat up one patient thinking she was me. And demanded her car keys and money. I was the target.

“The police car was recovered by Dube hostel. Hopefully, we find these guys before the end of today. Hopefully, they tell us who sent them.”

Dr Dulcy called on the public to keep an eye on the suspects involved in the robbery.

In 2016, Dr Dulcy recognised the need for accessible quality healthcare after witnessing a doctor consult patients from his car in Vryburg.

In response to this, she started Accessible Quality Healthcare (AQH), which offers accessible and affordable healthcare in low- to middle-income areas through establishing integrated health centres in areas where they are most needed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.