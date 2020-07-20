Crime 20.7.2020 02:32 pm

Dr Dulcy’s office in Meadowlands robbed by three men

Molefe Seeletsa
Dr Dulcy’s office in Meadowlands robbed by three men

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The men fled with cash and car in the process.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe’s place of practice in Meadowlands, Gauteng, was robbed by three men on Monday, 20 July, as patients made way to the place for consultations, including Covid-19 testing.

In a Facebook post, Dr Dulcy said that one of her patients was assaulted and held up while the robbers stole cash and a car, which they thought to be hers.

Dr Dulcy is a regular contributing columnist for The Citizen.

“They stole the police car which one patient came in with. It’s a VW polo like mine. They thought it’s my car. Someone told them what time I usually come here.

“They beat up one patient thinking she was me. And demanded her car keys and money. I was the target.

“The police car was recovered by Dube hostel. Hopefully, we find these guys before the end of today. Hopefully, they tell us who sent them.”

Dr Dulcy called on the public to keep an eye on the suspects involved in the robbery.

In 2016, Dr Dulcy recognised the need for accessible quality healthcare after witnessing a doctor consult patients from his car in Vryburg.

In response to this, she started Accessible Quality Healthcare (AQH), which offers accessible and affordable healthcare in low- to middle-income areas through establishing integrated health centres in areas where they are most needed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PE man robbed at knifepoint, pepper-sprayed at dumping site 20.7.2020
Two killed, seven wounded during attempted robbery at cargo area outside OR Tambo 18.7.2020
WATCH: Armed robbers strike at Middelburg Courier Guy 15.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business ‘Young people need to take a leap of faith into self-employment,’ says Ramaphosa

Business News SAA bailout doesn’t exist, DA must provide ‘evidence’ for allegations – Mboweni

Business Liquor traders call on government to pay back licence fees

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!


today in print

Read Today's edition