Men who ‘hijacked Samaritan who towed their vehicle’ bust in Gauteng

Mpumalanga police arrested four men aged between 35 and 40 after they allegedly hijacked a 47-year-old man who helped them tow their vehicle at Vosman, near eMalahleni on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the man stopped and gave the four foreign nationals a lift after they allegedly told him their car had broken down on the N4 national road.

“They then persuaded him to assist by towing the vehicle, but as soon as they arrived at the said spot, they pointed a firearm at him, assaulted him and tied him with a rope. They later abandoned him next to the road, towed their white Kia truck with his bakkie and fled to Gauteng,” Hlathi said.

“The matter was uncovered after the victim was spotted by a passer-by on the side of the road bleeding and then reported the matter to the police, who swiftly attended to the matter.

“The police together with a team of officers from Gauteng managed to trace the suspects leading to a high-speed chase, which resulted in the suspects being cornered at Bedfordview.”

The suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in a yet-undisclosed court in Gauteng on Monday for the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

The men are also expected to appear in the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court during the course of the week for the hijacking incident.

