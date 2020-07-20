Crime 20.7.2020 12:58 pm

Men who ‘hijacked Samaritan who towed their vehicle’ bust in Gauteng

News24 Wire
Men who ‘hijacked Samaritan who towed their vehicle’ bust in Gauteng

File Image.

The man stopped and gave the four foreign nationals a lift on the N4 national road at Vosman, near eMalahleni.

Mpumalanga police arrested four men aged between 35 and 40 after they allegedly hijacked a 47-year-old man who helped them tow their vehicle at Vosman, near eMalahleni on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the man stopped and gave the four foreign nationals a lift after they allegedly told him their car had broken down on the N4 national road.

“They then persuaded him to assist by towing the vehicle, but as soon as they arrived at the said spot, they pointed a firearm at him, assaulted him and tied him with a rope. They later abandoned him next to the road, towed their white Kia truck with his bakkie and fled to Gauteng,” Hlathi said.

“The matter was uncovered after the victim was spotted by a passer-by on the side of the road bleeding and then reported the matter to the police, who swiftly attended to the matter.

“The police together with a team of officers from Gauteng managed to trace the suspects leading to a high-speed chase, which resulted in the suspects being cornered at Bedfordview.”

The suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in a yet-undisclosed court in Gauteng on Monday for the possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

The men are also expected to appear in the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court during the course of the week for the hijacking incident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Durban university official jailed for R850K life insurance claim for non-existing husband 20.7.2020
Limpopo mom arrested for ‘forcing toddler to drink alcohol, smoke dagga’ 20.7.2020
Probe launched after KZN mayor’s convoy ‘knocks down, kills girls’ 20.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Young people need to take a leap of faith into self-employment,’ says Ramaphosa

Business News SAA bailout doesn’t exist, DA must provide ‘evidence’ for allegations – Mboweni

Government Liquor traders call on government to pay back licence fees

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!


today in print

Read Today's edition