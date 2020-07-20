Durban university official jailed for R850K life insurance claim for non-existing husband

A Durban University of Technology (DUT) official was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Friday after she pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara, alumni coordinator Ntombizandile Ndlovu took advantage of life and funeral insurance the DUT offered to staff and their spouses.

“Even though she was unmarried, Ndlovu claimed that her husband had died, using the information of an unknown man. The fraudulent claim paid out R850 592,” Kara said.

“The insurance company, Momentum, launched an investigation after several suspicious claims were lodged by the university, and Ndlovu’s fraudulent activities were exposed.

“Following the conviction and sentence of Ndlovu, the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA obtained a confiscation order for the amount of R500 000 against her as this was the amount of money they found in her bank account.”

Kara said several other staff members of DUT have since been arrested for submitting fraudulent claims. Some matters were finalised while others were pending.

