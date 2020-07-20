Crime 20.7.2020 08:21 am

Durban university official jailed for R850K life insurance claim for non-existing husband

News24 Wire
Durban university official jailed for R850K life insurance claim for non-existing husband

Photo: iStock

According to NPA, alumni coordinator Ntombizandile Ndlovu took advantage of life and funeral insurance the DUT offered to staff and their spouses.

A Durban University of Technology (DUT) official was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Friday after she pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara, alumni coordinator Ntombizandile Ndlovu took advantage of life and funeral insurance the DUT offered to staff and their spouses.

“Even though she was unmarried, Ndlovu claimed that her husband had died, using the information of an unknown man. The fraudulent claim paid out R850 592,” Kara said.

“The insurance company, Momentum, launched an investigation after several suspicious claims were lodged by the university, and Ndlovu’s fraudulent activities were exposed.

“Following the conviction and sentence of Ndlovu, the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA obtained a confiscation order for the amount of R500 000 against her as this was the amount of money they found in her bank account.”

Kara said several other staff members of DUT have since been arrested for submitting fraudulent claims. Some matters were finalised while others were pending.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo mom arrested for ‘forcing toddler to drink alcohol, smoke dagga’ 20.7.2020
Probe launched after KZN mayor’s convoy ‘knocks down, kills girls’ 20.7.2020
Suspect arrested in Eastern Cape for alleged murder of elderly woman 19.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!

Environment WATCH: Rhinos resist lions’ bullying

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing


today in print

Read Today's edition