Alleged killer of Gauteng ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena to appear in court

Mapiti Matsena. Image: Twitter/@ @Semashe

Following the attack, police launched the 72-hour activation plan to track down Matsena’s killer.

A man charged with the murder of Gauteng ANC MPL Mapiti Matsena is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Matsena was with his family in their Doornpoort home on Thursday night when he was attacked and stabbed to death. He was killed two days before what would have been his 54th birthday.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed an individual linked to Matsena’s death had been taken in for questioning.

Matsena was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and a member of the Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development and Property Management.

The 29-year-old suspect was taken in for questioning during the early hours of Friday.

“Following intensive and extensive investigations, the accused has now been charged with the murder of Mr Matsena,” said national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

“The accused will also possibly appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of housebreaking with intention to commit murder.

“While the suspect has been charged, detectives are still yet to confirm the motive for the killing,” he added.

Following the attack, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole instructed police officers in Gauteng to launch the 72-hour activation plan to track down Matsena’s killer.

He has applauded the acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Johan Ndlovu, and his team for their speedy and positive response.

More to follow.

