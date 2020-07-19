Crime 19.7.2020 05:23 pm

Suspect arrested in Eastern Cape for alleged murder of elderly woman

News24 Wire
The suspect was tracked and arrested in the area with the assistance of the community,

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 35-year-old suspect for the alleged murder of an elderly woman in Cofimvaba in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

The body of the 79-year-old woman was discovered at her home in Woodhouse on Saturday.

Following a swift response by Cofimvaba detectives, a suspect was arrested at around 5pm.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci, a neighbour discovered the woman’s body before alerting the police.

With the assistance of the community, the suspect was tracked and arrested in the area.

The suspect faces a charge of murder and will appear in the Cofimvaba Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the police for the swift arrest and thanked the community for assisting.

“Crimes against women and children remain the priority of the police. The detectives will oppose bail in this case. The assistance of the community is applauded,” Ntshinga said.

