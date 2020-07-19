Crime 19.7.2020 05:07 pm

Limpopo bank consultant arrested for multimillion-rand fraud

News24 Wire
Four Absa ATM cards, two withdrawal slips and R2,030 cash were found and seized.

An operation involving Waterval police, the Hawks and Absa forensic investigators resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old Absa bank consultant for alleged fraud of R25 million in Elim on Friday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, it is alleged that the consultant stole R25 million from provincial government accounts and deposited the money into different accounts that he had opened.

“Despite the clandestine efforts by the suspect, the team painstakingly managed to trace and freeze the complex web of the bank accounts linked to him,” Maluleke said on Sunday.

The consultant was arrested at work and the house was searched. Four Absa ATM cards, two withdrawal slips and R2,030 cash were found and seized.

The man is expected to appear in the Waterval Magistrate’s Court on Monday for fraud.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are imminent, Maluleke said.

