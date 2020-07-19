Crime 19.7.2020 04:25 pm

Two suspects to appear in court for allegedly operating drug lab in Sasolburg

News24 Wire
Image: iStock

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said a bag of CAT was also confiscated during the arrest.

Two suspects, aged 37 and 41, were arrested on Friday for allegedly operating a clandestine drug laboratory in Sasolburg.

The Sasolburg K9 Unit received a tip-off about the laboratory in Vaalpark, the Free State, according to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn.

She said while the police were on their way to execute the search warrant, a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ was spotted on the corner of Namib and Kamiesberg streets.

An attempt to stop the vehicle failed and it was later cornered following a chase.

Steyn added a bag of CAT was confiscated during the arrest.

“The team proceeded to the house where drug-manufacturing chemicals – including battery acid, acetone, caustic soda, acid and other unknown chemicals – were found and seized in one of the rooms; the other suspect was also arrested.”

She added the Hawks have since taken over the investigation.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Sasolburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

