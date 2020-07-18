Two killed, seven wounded during attempted robbery at cargo area outside OR Tambo

Two men have been killed and seven others injured after allegedly attempting to rob the cargo area outside of OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics and other services arrived on the scene shortly before 2pm to find several local authorities already in attendance.

“On closer inspection, medics found several men, believed to suspects, lying inside and outside the premises.

Reports of a shooting at the Cargo entrance of @ortambo_int – 3 suspected robbers shot dead. 7 others also shot and wounded. Scene still active. pic.twitter.com/fb4Mx99hIK — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 18, 2020

“Paramedics quickly assessed the patients and found that two men had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Seven other men were assessed and found to have sustained gunshot wounds, leaving them in moderate to serious conditions.”

The victims were treated for their injuries and transported under the supervision of local authorities to a nearby hospital, he added.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

