Covid-19 parole: Seven of the 6,791 inmates released have reoffended, been arrested

As the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) continues to release prisoners under the Covid-19 parole dispensation, only seven of the more than 6,700 parolees have been rearrested.

Department spokesperson Logan Maistry confirmed to News24 that, as of 15 July, 6,791 low-risk inmates had been granted parole across South Africa. The dispensation started on 20 May.

“This requires a meticulous process, which involves victim-offender mediation and the taking of DNA samples by the South African Police Service,” Maistry said.

“The low-risk inmates released have undergone relevant rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.”

Of the 6 791 prisoners released on parole, seven did not adhere to their parole conditions and have since been rearrested and taken back into custody, Maistry confirmed to News24.

Seven parolees rearrested

The department said that of the the seven parolees who were rearrested for breaking their conditions, the majority of the alleged violations committed were related to theft.

The inmates who transgressed their parole conditions translated to 0.1% of the total number of prisoners released.

As of 15 July, 12,209 prisoners will still be placed on parole following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to authorise the release of approximately 19,000 inmates as a measure to combat the spread of Covid-19 in prisons.

Following the president’s announcement on 8 May, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and Correctional Services commissioner Arthur Fraser explained that only low-risk inmates who have already served their minimum sentence, or who would approach this period in the next five years, would be considered for release.

The only inmates that are eligible for release are those convicted and imprisoned for petty crimes. Fraser described them as crimes of need, News24 previously reported.

These types of crimes include shoplifting, theft and trespassing.

Inmates serving sentences for sexual offences, child abuse, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, sedition, high treason, sabotage, terrorism, offenders sentenced to life imprisonment, and those who had violated the Domestic Violence Act were excluded from the Covid-19 parole dispensation.

Health problems

Lamola said that the most vulnerable of these offenders – such as those with underlying health problems, the elderly and female offenders with infants – would be prioritised for release during the process.

He also told the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services that more than 14 000 of the 19 000 inmates considered for release would have appeared before the parole board within the next two years.

Prisoners affected by this decision will not be pardoned or have their sentences remitted, instead, they will be placed on parole and will continue to serve their sentence under community corrections until they reach their respective sentence expiry dates.

Covid-19 cases in correctional centres

As of 16 July, DCS has recorded a total of 4,041 confirmed cases of Covid-19 within correctional centres across the country.

According to the department, a total of 2,441 officials and 1,600 prisoners have tested positive for the virus to date.

Of the 4,041 confirmed positive cases, the DCS has recorded 2,582 recoveries and 39 deaths.

