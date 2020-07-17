Crime 17.7.2020 05:44 pm

Never has ‘potjiekos’ been more dangerous – cops find handgun in pot

News24 Wire
Never has ‘potjiekos’ been more dangerous – cops find handgun in pot

The firearm as police found it inside a potjiekos pot, 17 July 2020. Picture: Twitter / @SAPoliceService

The firearm, with a filed off serial number, was drawn from the stew by members of the Anti-Gang Unit.

A 9mm pistol was found by the police buried under a stew in a three-legged potjiekos pot during a house raid in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The firearm, with a filed off serial number, was drawn from the stew by members of the Anti-Gang Unit.

The police had obtained information that the house, in the northern area of the city, had a cache of suspected illegal firearms and drugs.

The gun has now been taken for ballistic analysis, said Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Naidu said having a sound insight of how criminals operate in certain areas was an advantage to law enforcement officers in attaining positive results.

The police members stormed the house at 22.55pm after obtaining a search warrant from the court, said Naidu.

The operation took place at a Reynecke Street home in Halenvale in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas.

“A thorough search was conducted and a 9mm pistol was found in the food in a potjiekos pot. No arrests were made. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis. The serial number is filed off. An enquiry docket was opened for further investigation.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Woman arrested after sister’s 7-month-old baby kidnapped in Cape Town 17.7.2020
Hawks arrest two men for impersonating lawyers of alleged diesel thieves 15.7.2020
Woman overpowers alleged rapist, hands him over to EC cops 14.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing

Courts Remove ‘public enemy’ Dudu Myeni immediately, Outa asks court

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday


today in print

Read Today's edition