WATCH: Cops holding suspect in Mapiti Matsena’s killing, Senzo Meyiwa case will be cracked – Cele

Minister of Police Bheki Cele can be seen at the Mapiti family home where Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena was stabbed to death in his home on Wednesday, 17 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that a suspect has been taken in for questioning on the murder of chair of the Gauteng Safety and Security Portfolio Committee in the Gauteng Legislature, Mapiti Matsena.

Matsena, who was also a former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson and would have celebrated his birthday on Friday, was stabbed to death inside his house on Thursday night, allegedly by an intruder.

The suspect was cornered after Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole activated a manhunt in accordance with the 72 Action Plan on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Right to Know campaign said Matsena had been fearing for his life in the past months, allegedly due to tender irregularities in the City of Tshwane.

“It is him [the suspect] who will give us the motivation [for Matsena’s killing], it’s not us who will be speculating about it,” Cele said in answer to questions.

Cele was visiting Mapiti’s family on Friday with MEC Faith Mazibuko and other members of the Gauteng legislature when he also gave the assurance that the murder case of Senzo Meyiwa “will be cracked”.

“As I stand here I still argue, and I’m still very adamant, that Senzo Meyiwa’s case will be cracked,” he said.

” On the question of when, cases don’t take the same time, other cases are more difficult than others. There are cases that take two hours to crack, there are cases that take two months to crack, there are cases that take two decades to crack… one thing I know for now, the case will be cracked,” Cele said.

Meyiwa, former Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates, was gunned down during an alleged armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

Nobody has yet been arrested in connection with his murder almost six years ago, while rumours about the incident and who could have been involved have been swirling around social media ever since.

The police were widely criticised on social media when the news became public that a suspect has been taken in for questioning in connection with Matsena’s murder, but Meyiwa’s case is still open.

