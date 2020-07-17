Crime 17.7.2020 11:58 am

Man found with ‘father’s bones’ in his possession arrested

News24 Wire
He was taken into custody after police followed up on a tip-off that he was in possession of human remains.

A man is behind bars after being found with two bags containing what he says was his dead father’s bones that he had dug up from his gravesite, North West police have said.

Fikile Modukanele, 28, appeared in the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of violation of a grave, police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Modukanele was arrested on Wednesday in Vryburg. He had been apprehended while seeking unrelated service delivery assistance at the local government offices, Mokgwabone said.

“Upon searching the man’s luggage, the police found bones inside two bags. The accused informed the police during questioning that the bones were that of his late father,” he said.

“He further told the police that he took them after digging up his father’s grave in Moshawane village, west of Mahikeng, in the policing area of Tshidilamolomo. The police have since seized the bones which will be subjected to forensic tests.”

The case against Modukanele was postponed to Wednesday.

The investigation continues, Mokgwabone said.

