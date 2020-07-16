Suspect in R3 million rhino bust in court

In a major bust for law enforcement, a 42-year-old man was expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday, in connection with a consignment of rhino horns destined for Malaysia.

The Hawks confirmed the man was facing perjury and dealing in rhino horns charges after police made the discovery of the consignment on Monday, which was marked and declared as scaffolding equipment.

Rhino horns weighing about 47 kg worth R3 million were found concealed in cardboard boxes stashed inside crates.

Further investigations, by the Hawks, led them to a shipping agent in Edenvale where the suspect was arrested.

