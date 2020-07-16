Crime 16.7.2020 02:52 pm

Suspect in R3 million rhino bust in court

Gopolang Moloko
Suspect in R3 million rhino bust in court

Rhino horns worth millions were found stashed inside wine crates at a Kempton Park warehouse, headed for Malaysia. Photograph: Hawks

Further investigations, by the Hawks, led them to a shipping agent in Edenvale where the suspect was arrested.

In a major bust for law enforcement, a 42-year-old man was expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday, in connection with a consignment of rhino horns destined for Malaysia.

The Hawks confirmed the man was facing perjury and dealing in rhino horns charges after police made the discovery of the consignment on Monday, which was marked and declared as scaffolding equipment.

Rhino horns weighing about 47 kg worth R3 million were found concealed in cardboard boxes stashed inside crates.

Further investigations, by the Hawks, led them to a shipping agent in Edenvale where the suspect was arrested.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malema, co-accused’s rifle case postponed due to lockdown 16.7.2020
Gauteng govt gets interdict to stop ‘taxi war zone’ in Joburg 16.7.2020
Covid-19 postpones trial of alleged Joburg church attackers 15.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday

Motoring News Petrol price set for another uptick in August

Load Shedding Load shedding stage 1 set for these times on Wednesday

Personal Finance Hold off buying a house until at least 2021, says analyst as prices plummet


today in print

Read Today's edition