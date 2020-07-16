Cops launch manhunt for killer of Mapiti Matsena

Mapiti Matsena, chair of the Gauteng Safety and Security Portfolio Committee in the Gauteng Legislature, was murdered at his home on Wednesday when an unknown assailant stabbed him in the chest.

The former Tshwane ANC deputy chair was confirmed dead by medics on Wednesday night at his house in Doornpoort.

Sinoville police arrived at the scene at around 22.52pm to find Matsena on the floor in the main bedroom. Medics were summed according to a statement.

“Upon arrival, they found the deceased on the floor in the main bedroom. Paramedics were summoned and declared him dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed.

It is understood that Matsena was in the toilet when a perpetrator gained entry to the compound through a glass door.

“The suspect allegedly covered the deceased’s wife with a blanket. The wife ran out and called her son, Mokwele Matsena from the other house on the premises who witnessed the fight and saw the suspect stab his father with an unknown object in the chest.

“The suspect jumped the wall in front of the house on the south-western side.”

Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole has activated the 72 Action Plan as an attempt to bring those responsible to book after Matsena’s family was left distraught at their house at Holy Hock Street in Doornpoort.

Preliminary investigations show that nothing seemed to be missing from the property after the perpetrator murdered Matsena.

Sitole has assured the Matsena family that this murder is being thoroughly investigated.

“I have tasked the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng to ensure that this case be investigated by the Provincial Investigation Unit and that critical resources including Crime Intelligence and forensic Services be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Mr Matsena,” said General Sitole.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact police at their local police stations.

Tributes have poured in for the ANC affiliate.

