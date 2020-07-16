Couple found dead at home following shooting

A couple were found dead in their house in Bergsig, Western Cape last Friday after they were reportedly shot.

According to Southern Cape police spokesperson, Chris Spies, the couple’s bodies were discovered by one of Vermaak’s colleagues and friends around 9am on Friday, 10 July.

She saw the bodies through the window after which she called the emergency services.

“Our members had to break a window to gain access to the house. A firearm was also found at the scene. At this stage, we do not know exactly what happened and we do not want to speculate about it,” he said.

Amorei Vermaak’s body was found with that of her boyfriend, Stephen Fleck, 31. Vermaak’s mother, Ronel, described her daughter as a “sunshine child”.

“She was an upbeat and loving child who always wanted to help and serve her neighbour. She was loved by her colleagues and friends. We communicated daily. She could cook so well and every night she would call first to hear what we ate. have and then share our recipes and ideas.

“I would regularly receive a package or surprise from her. She really just wanted to do the best for her fellow man. Even if it was her last, she would give it. She was the role model of her sisters, Yannika and Inge,” she said.

Vermaak was a member of the Southern Cape Children’s Choir and matriculated at Outeniqua High School in 2012. She met Fleck about five years ago in the Cape after which they moved to George.

“I lived here [in George] for five years and when I moved back to Cape Town, she decided to finish her school career here. After school, she came to Cape Town, but decided her heart was in George. She and Stephen had then moved to George,” said her mother.

According to a source, Fleck lost both his parents earlier in a car accident and is survived only by his brother, Marc Fleck. Attempts to contact his next of kin were unsuccessful.

This article first appeared on George Herald in Afrikaans and was republished with permission.

