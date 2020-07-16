Taxi driver shot dead on N11 near Modelkloof, KZN

A taxi driver was shot dead on Thursday morning on the N11 just before the turn-off to Modelkloof, KwaZulu-Natal.

It was reported that the Toyota Quantum taxi was heading out of Ladysmith when unknown gunmen started firing shots at the taxi.

After the shooting, the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a streetlight pole. The taxi driver succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Police, forensics and the mortuary service responded to the scene. The forensics team combed the area for evidence to help with their investigation.

The taxi driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Meanwhile, Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo was granted an interdict against a taxi association that has been disrupting taxi services in Johannesburg through the “barrel of the gun and the law of the jungle”.

In a statement, the Gauteng provincial government said Mamabolo won “an important court order that represents a victory for stability in the taxi industry and the commuting public”.

The interdict against the Johannesburg Minibus Taxi Association was granted late on Tuesday.

The order was granted by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, interdicting the Johannesburg Minibus Taxi Association from preventing, intimidating or interfering with the taxi operations of the Johannesburg Bara Qwa-Qwa Transport Services Taxi Association.

The order is effective as of 14 July until set aside by any other order that could be obtained by the Johannesburg Minibus Taxi Association or any other interested party.

This article first appeared on Ladysmith Gazette and was republished with permission.

