KZN cops arrest two men for transporting alcohol

Two men were arrested for transporting alcohol despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during his address to the nation on Sunday, that the sale and distribution of alcohol has been banned.

Escourt South African Police Service (SAPS) officers, located in the uThukela District, KwaZulu-Natal, arrested the two men on Wednesday while the police officers were patrolling the N3 around 6.30pm.

The two men are allegedly aged between 34 and 43.

It was reported that a large amount of alcohol was found when the truck’s trailer was opened after the truck came under the police’s radar.

“They were arrested for transporting liquor from Newcastle to Durban. They were driving Imperial truck at the time of their arrest,” commented police spokesperson Captain Bongani Nyathi.

Meanwhile, Minister of Police Bheki Cele has warned the public that they must only consume alcohol at their homes or they will be fined or face jail time.

“Alcohol is allowed to be consumed in private, but it is not allowed to sold or transported. All alcohol sales are currently illegal and public parks will remain closed except for exercising.

“The cluster is urging the public to not buy any alcohol during this time as alcohol is prohibited as convictions will result in fines or jail,” he said.

Cele was speaking to the media along with the ministers of the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on government’s further plans to combat the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa on Wednesday.

The minister said the South African Police Service (SAPS) officers would increase roadblocks and introduce random stop and searches to ensure the 9pm to 4am curfew, the ban on alcohol and tobacco sales was adhered to.

He reiterated the wearing of face masks or a face covering was mandatory for people when in a public space or they would be committing an offence.

