DA lodges case against ANC’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ of corruption

In an attempt to stop alleged brazen corruption, the DA has arrived at the Cape Town Central Police Station to open a case for corruption against who they believe to be the ANC’s Bonnie and Clyde of corruption.

According to spokesperson Debreé Kluge, the party was at the station on Wednesday morning to lay charges against the ANC’s anti-corruption watchdog head, director-general (DG) of the Public Service Commission (PSC) as well as the chief director in professional ethics in the city who have a relationship which may result in added benefits.

The party led by shadow minister for public service and administration Leon Schreiber laid the charge highlighting the fact that the chief director in professional ethics is the purported mistress and mother of the DG’s child.

Schreiber said the DA wanted police to immediately act on the matter.

The chief director was allegedly illegally appointed to her position in December 2019.

In a statement on the case, the party said: “A report from advocate Smanga Sethene, seen by the DA, has revealed that the DG (names withheld until comment is acquired from the pair) had conspired to have [the chief director in professional ethics] illegally appointed to the position of chief director, which comes with a hefty annual salary of nearly R1.3 million.

“The DA is of the view that both the DG and the chief director must be investigated for the alleged brazen criminal conduct.”

The DG is alleged to have chaired a panel which recommended the appointment of the woman as a senior government official.

The woman was appointed as chief director for professional ethics and started the position on December 1, 2019.

The pair are understood to have a seven-year-old together.

Note: The name of the woman has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

