Four arrested in Midrand for contravening booze regulations, not wearing face masks

News24 Wire
Lamola said the government was reluctant to criminalise people’s failure to wear masks, but was left with no choice due to their irresponsible behaviour.

The government’s renewed hard stance on lockdown rules kicked off on Monday night with the arrest of two men and two women in Midrand for allegedly contravening regulations.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the arrests were effected along Allandale Road in Midrand, when officers stopped a grey BMW at around midnight.

“Officers discovered that four occupants – two men and two women in their mid-30s – were allegedly in possession of alcohol which they were in the process of consuming.

Not wearing face masks

“All four were also not wearing face masks,” Minnaar said.

They were arrested and charged at the Midrand police station.

On Monday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said the government was reluctant to criminalise people’s failure to wear masks, but was left with no choice due to their irresponsible behaviour.

When the country was first put under lockdown, the government encouraged the wearing of masks, but it will now be enforced as part of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.

